After two warm days with lower humidity, more muggy conditions can expected Saturday ahead of a cold front. We’ll have sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. A cold front will approach the state and a wave of thunderstorms will bring up to a half-inch of rain Sunday before sunrise. A few scattered strong storms will be likely Sunday afternoon through the evening as the cold front passes.

June has been a hot month with temperatures 2.9° above average. This has also been a dry month with rainfall almost three inches below average. The recent heat wave, coupled with much lower than normal precipitation, has allowed abnormally dry conditions to spread across the northern half of central Indiana and moderate drought is developing across western Indiana.

The long range forecast is calling for dry weather for most of next week with with slight chance for rain next Friday.

Abnormally dry soil conditions have spread across the state.

Wet weekends have been common this year.

Expect a warm, humid Saturday.

Scattered storms are likely Sunday morning.

We’ll have a warm Sunday with a chance for afternoon storms.

Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will move in next week.