The average high for Indianapolis this time of year is 41 degrees. We started week with a high of only 27 on Monday. Skies will stay clear and temperatures will fall into the teens overnight. What we need is a warm up and a significant one is on the way. With sunny skies, gusty winds from the south will push temperatures in the 40s Tuesday afternoon.

The warm up will continue Wednesday with highs in the 50s. A cold front combined with a strong low pressure system from the Gulf Coast will move this way and end our warm up. This system will also pump lots of moisture into the region. Rain will develop late Wednesday afternoon and heavy rain will fall Wednesday night thought Thursday.

1 to 2 inches of rain is likely and the heavy rain combined with moisture from melting snow will cause widespread flooding across central Indiana late this week. Temperatures will fall during the day Thursday and rain will change to snow in the afternoon and continue into the evening. It’s too early to tell if we will much accumulation.

So far this has been a cool, wet month.

Central Indiana will see a risk for flooding this week.

Rain will develop Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely through Thursday.

Rain will change to snow Thursday afternoon.

Snow will continue through Thursday evening.

Temperatures will warm up this week.