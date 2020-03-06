Expect a sunny, warmer weekend with gusty winds

2020 is off to a wet start as our precipitation surplus is now approaching six inches. So far this year we’ve had five wet weekends and four dry weekends and the up coming weekend looks dry. We’ll have sunny skies with highs near 50 on Saturday in near 60 on Sunday. Winds will increase Sunday as a cold front approaches.

Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday so we’ll all need to set our clocks ahead on hour before going to bed Saturday night. This is also a good time to change the batteries in weather radios and in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

After a dry weekend we’ll have several days of rain next week. Up to an inch of rain is likely by Friday.

