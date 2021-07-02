Expect a sunny, warm weekend across Central Indiana

So far this year, wet weekends have outnumbered dry weekends, two to one. A cold front moved across the state late Thursday and cooler, drier air has moved in. This dry, more pleasant weather pattern will hold for the 4th of July weekend with sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

Hoosiers will enjoy an extended streak of quiet weather through early next week. We’ll have sunny skies with highs near 90 degrees through Tuesday. Our next chance for rain and thunderstorms will come late Tuesday, with a better chance for scattered thunderstorms each day through Friday.

Our summer is off to a warm, wet start, and the trend is likely to continue. The 30-day outlook for July is calling for temperatures and precipitation to be above average.

We have had more than our share of wet weekends this year.

