Milder Thursday with gusty winds and rain that changes to snow at night

A warm front will bring milder air Thursday, and highs will range in the 40s. As a cold front approaches, we’ll have cloudy skies, gusty winds and rain. Rain will change to snow Thursday night as colder air moves in, and we’ll stay with snow showers through Friday.

For the weekend, a stronger storm system will bring a blast of arctic air into the state. Highs will be in the 20s Saturday, and temperatures will fall into the teens Sunday. We’ll have the possibility of snow accumulating this weekend, and the coldest air of the season so far will be with us to start next week.

