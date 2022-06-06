So far June is off to a dry start with Indianapolis having received only .12″ of rain so far. Widely scattered thunderstorms moved across central Indiana Monday afternoon but the heaviest rain did not fall within the city limits. The strongest storms stayed well south of I-70 and brought up to an inch of rain to a few isolated areas.

June is also off to a warm start with temperatures averaging 2.4° above average so far. For the next four days temperatures will be near average and we’ll have off and on rain chances. Expect a few showers Tuesday morning. We’ll also see scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and again from Friday through early Saturday. Up to an inch of rain is likely this week and under some of the stronger storms, heavier amounts of rain will fall.

Temperatures will be near average and rainfall will be above average this week.