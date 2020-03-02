Expect a mild Tuesday with gusty winds and a few showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain will become more widespread overnight and scattered showers are likely Tuesday before a dry Wednesday. We'll have another chance for rain late Thursday and as temperatures fall, rain will change to snow on Friday.

This will be a mild week. The average high this time of year in 45 degrees and we will be five to ten degrees above average this week. So far this year we've had five wet weekends and four dry weekends and the up coming weekend looks dry.

Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend so we'll all need to set our clocks ahead on hour before going to bed Saturday night. This is also a good time to change the batteries in weather radios and in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Low temperatures will be near 40 degrees overnight.

Light rain is likely Tuesday morning.

A few showers are possible Tuesday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday afternoon.

Rain will change to snow as temperatures fall on Friday.