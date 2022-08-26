High pressure is building into the Great Lakes and will control our weather pattern this weekend. After a cloudy start, skies cleared during the day and the weather looks great for high school football this evening. It will stay rather warm at first with temperatures turning noticeably cooler after sunset.

This weekend will be sunny and dry across for central Indiana, and it is going to turn steamy as the humidity levels will climb along with air temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend with highs near 90°. Indianapolis has already hit 90 degrees 20 times this year, which is slightly above Indy’s annual average of 19.

After a mainly dry weekend showers and storms will develop Sunday night ahead of our next storm system. Rain will be more widespread Monday and will continue through Tuesday. Up to an inch of rain is likely early next week. Behind the cold front temperatures will be cooler and the humidity will be lower for Wednesday and Thursday.

Wet weekends have been commong this year.

Temperatures will be above average for the next four days.

This will be a warm and mainly dry weekend.

Rain is likely early next week.