Expect a little sunshine this weekend; Tracking chances for snow next week

A temperature inversion, a warm layer of air above a cooler moisture-laden layer, has kept central Indiana cloudy and cool this week. On the average January sees 40% of possible sunshine, but this month we’ve only seen 7%. While we have been cloudy we have also been dry. The 30-day outlook for January predicted above average precipitation but so far this month has been dry. We have had .80″ of precipitation buy only .2″ snow.

After a cloudy, cool week, we’ll see a little sun filtering through the clouds this weekend. Highs will be in the 30s, and lows will be in the 20s.

So far this month we have only had .2″ of snow. We’ll have a chance for flurries Tuesday and a better chance for snow late Thursday through Friday.

A temperature inversion has kept us cloudy this week.

Sunshine has been scarce this month.

Monthly precipitation is forecast to be above average.

We have not had much snow this season.

Expect a dry, cool Saturday for the Colts game in Buffalo.

We’ll have a little sunshine this weekend.

Temperatures will stay cool this weekend.