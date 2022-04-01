Our new month started with chilly temperatures and snow showers. The clouds gave way to sunshine in the afternoon but temperatures stayed below average. We see a slight warmup for the weekend with afternoon highs in the mid 50s. Expect gusty southwest winds up to 25 mph Saturday, and rain could impact your Saturday afternoon/evening plans. Rain starts to move in around 3 PM and will stay with us through the evening. Sunny skies will return Sunday

We’ll have an active pattern next week with a daily chance for rain, that could even produce snow showers late in the week.

April is here and we can finally expect the weather feel like Spring for more than one day at a time. April is our second fastest month for temperatures to warm. We gain 1 hour and 12 minutes by the end of the month and our average high temperature rises from 59° on the 1st to 69° on the 30th. We average more than 4 inches of rain during the month and only .2″ of snow. April is also a stormy month with as we average 3 tornadoes and tornado outbreaks are common. Now is good time to download the @CBS4Inday Weather App so you’ll be prepared for severe weather.





Rain will develop Saturday afternoon.

Saturday will be a windy day.





Rain will taper off Saturday evening.

Sunday will be a sunny day.

We gain another hour of daylight during April.

April is forecast to be a mild month.

April is forecast to be a wet month.