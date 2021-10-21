Expect a damp, cool Friday across central Indiana; more rain is likely this weekend

Clouds developed across the Ohio Valley as a cold front approached Wednesday afternoon. Light rain started Wednesday and nigh and continued through Thursday morning. A second cold front will move across the state Friday and keep the weather mostly cloudy, damp and cool. Highs will only be in the 50s for Friday with less than a tenth of an inch of rain.

For the weekend temperatures will moderate with highs in the 60s. We’ll have a dry Saturday. Aa stronger storm system will move toward the state with rain developing Sunday. Rain will continue through Monday and will be heavy at times. Over an inch of rain is expected.

After a dry Tuesday next week’s weather will be unsettled as more rain is likely Wednesday and Thursday.

Low temperatures will be in the 40s overnight.

A few showers are likely Friday.

Rainfall amounts will be light.

Highs will be in the 50s Friday.

Heavier rain is likely early next week.