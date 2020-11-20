Expect a cool, wet weekend for central Indiana

We have seen a warming trend for the past four as temperatures have moved from the 40s into the 60s. Now our weather is going to go the other way as cooler air is on the way.

So far this year, we’ve had 26 weekends with precipitation, and this will be another wet one. Showers are likely Saturday and Sunday ahead of a cold front. Up to an inch of rain is likely by Monday morning with heavier amounts south of I-70. The rain will keep us cooler this weekend with highs in the 40s.

Behind the front, highs will stay in the 40s through most of next week. We’ll have dry weather Monday and Tuesday before more rain arrives for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.

