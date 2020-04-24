Expect a cool, wet weekend across central Indiana

So far April has been dry with only an inch of rain so far and we’ve had two dry weekends this month. More rain is likely this weekend and the rain will cool us down again.

Our next weather system will spread a wave of moisture across the state overnight into Saturday with rain ending early on Sunday.

Another half-inch of rain is likely this weekend and a few isolated areas will receive up to an inch.

We have only had six dry weekends this year.

We have had an inch of rain this month.

Rain is likely late Saturday.

Rain will end early on Sunday.

The heaviest rain will fall south of I-70 this weekend.