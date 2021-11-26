Expect a cloudy, windy cool weekend with a chance for light rain and flurries

Expect a cloudy, windy cool weekend with highs in the 40s, so be sure to dree appropriately for the big game in West Lafayette, Saturday afternoon. Light rain will develop late in the afternoon and continue into the evening. Rainfall amounts will be light with most areas receiving a tenth of an inch or less. In the colder air Saturday night through Sunday morning a few flurries will be possible. We’ll stay windy and chill for Sunday with highs near 40.

Next week will start with sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s before our next chance for rain arrives Wednesday as a warm front will move north of the state. South of the front central Indiana will see a warm up with highs in the 50s for Thursday and Friday.

