April has been a dry month so far, and rainfall for the month is an inch and a half below average. A cold front brought .51″ of rain to the city Friday, and the rain kept temperatures in the 40s and 50s for most of the day. A few showers will continue overnight with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s.

Behind the cold front this will be a cool weekend with highs near 50°. A few showers will fall Saturday but there will be many dry hours during the day. Sunday will also be mostly dry but we may see a sprinkle or two during the day.

Temperatures will rebound early next week with highs near 60° on Monday and Tuesday, slightly below average for this time of year. After a dry start to the work week, we’ll have a chance for rain by Wednesday.

Much-need rain fall across central Indiana on Friday.

Expect, a windy, cool Saturday with a few showers.

Sunday will be a cooler day.

We’ve had two, dry weekends this month.