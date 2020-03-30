Expect a cloudy, cool Tuesday with a few spotty showers

Cooler has air moved into the state and temperatures will stay below average for the next 48 hours. Lows will cool into the 30s for the next two nights. Another weak system will move across the state Tuesday and bring clouds with a chance for a few showers mainly south of Indianapolis.

We’ll stay cool and dry Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s. Our next chance for rain will arrive late Friday. Saturday will be a soggy day with the rain ending early in the evening. Saturday. Sunday will be dry. Expect highs in the 60s this weekend.

This has been a mild month so far.

This has been a wet month so far.

We have only had two streaks of days so far this year.

Rainfall this year is approaching six inches above average.

Expect clouds and a few spotty showers Tuesday afternoon.