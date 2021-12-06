Expect a cloudy, cold Tuesday with snow Tuesday night

I predicted eight, 1″ snows for the season. So far we have had not a 1″ snow, although we did receive a half-inch of snow on November 14th. Snow of the season is now 1″ below average. Indianapolis averages 6.4″ of snow in December and snow is in the forecast.

Skies will remain clear overnight and lows temperatures will fall into the teens. With 10-20 mph winds, wind chill values will be in the single digits. Expect a cold, dry, cloudy Tuesday with high temperatures staying below freezing. Light snow will develop after 8pm and continue through 8am Wednesday morning. Half-inch to 1″ accumulations will be likely during that time. Slick roads, especially bridges and overpasses will be likely during the morning rush hour.

Skies will clear Wednesday and high temperature will be near 40 degrees so any snow we receive will melt.

After a snowy start tp Wednesday, expect a quick warm up this week. Highs will be in the 40s Thursday, 50s Friday and in the 60s by Saturday. We’ll have a daily chance for scattered showers Thursday through Saturday morning.

I predicted eight, 1″ snows for the season.

We’ve had a half-inch of snow so far this season.

Temperatures will stay below freezing Tuesday.

Light snow is likely through Wednesday morning.

Light snow will affect the Wednesday morning rush hour.

Expect a quick warm up this week.