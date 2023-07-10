The summer season got off to a dry start. For the months of May and June Indianapolis received 3.98″ of rain, 5.56″ below average. July rainfall has been more plentiful. We have had 3.43″ of rain so far this month, 1.85″ above average. Although all of central Indiana is in drought, including severe drought across the western part of the state, topsoil moisture is adequate or in surplus and most crops are in good shape.

Winds shifting out of the southwest Tuesday will send temperatures into the low 90s during the afternoon. This will be another rather sunny day, however, an isolated shower in our northern counties can’t be ruled out during the evening hours. We get back into a very humid and unsettled pattern starting Wednesday. A high pressure ‘hot dome’ will be expanding to our southwest. Much like late June, we will be on the edge of this heat, with a daily chance for scattered storms through the weekend. Up to an inch of rain is likely this week, but under some of the heavier storms, several inches of rain will be possible.

Remember to double-check the backseat for kids and pets.

