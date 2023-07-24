The atmospheric ‘cap’ broke very quickly in our atmosphere Monday afternoon which prompted several thunderstorms to quickly develop and turn severe. Multiple counties were placed under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for wind and hail threats. Several reports of hail and even minor wind damage were reported to the National Weather Service as a result of these storms.

Spots near Geist and McCordsville received a quick dumping of rain along with hail and some damaging winds. One home in McCordsville reported a roof was blown off, too. These spots also saw a quick power outage and received healthy amounts of rain. Even further northeast in parts of Delaware and Henry Counties, doppler estimated rainfall showed totals of 3-4″ of rain with a few hail reports. An Areal Flood Advisory is also in effect until 8:15 PM for southern Delaware and northern Henry Counties near Prairie Creek Reservoir.

The ingredients were in place with the amount of available storm energy, wind shear in the atmosphere and moisture with the more humid dew points. While storms are winding down slowly for the night, a few more can’t be ruled out through sunset. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch will remain in effect until 10:00 PM, although there is a high chance it will be expired early. Going forward as we heat up, each day for the most part will have storm chances with it during the peak of the daytime heating.

The heat dome that’s been stationed in the southwest United States is going to expand north and give us not only the daily storm chances but the hottest temperatures of 2023, too. A scattered storm can’t be ruled out Tuesday but the higher chances Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a level two Slight Risk for that day.

Multiple days of highs above 90° are likely with the hottest being Thursday and Friday. Heat indices will be at or above 100° for many hometowns with humidity levels climbing to dew points at or above 70°. This will be the hottest air of the summer. This is all thanks to that heat dome giving us the ring of fire pattern with expanded heat.

Temperature Departures Wednesday Temperature Departures Thursday Temperature Departures Friday