Ending our coldest day of the season with a warm up

Indy woke up to its coldest morning of the season today with widespread lows in the teens. The city itself made it down to 17 degrees with the coldest reading in Central Indiana coming in at 13 degrees from Monticello. It was not a very warm day either with high pressure sitting overhead through most of the day, and with it, cloud cover. Our high temperature in the city was just 25 degrees, which was our coldest high temp since last winter.

No warming will come overnight, but no cooling will occur either. Clouds will remain overhead with a light south wind and even a few flurries across the state. A dusting of snow is possible in the vicinity of Bedford, Seymour, and other southern locations, but nothing more.

Our Wednesday will begin gray with temps in the mid 20s. South flow will pick up during the day and help us get going before skies clear around lunchtime. With the sun back out, high temps should climb back into the low 40s later in the day.

Clouds will return again on Thursday, but the pattern will be shifting more substantially as we round off the week. Warming will occur through the atmosphere and despite the lack of sun, Thursday should end up close to 50 degrees! An isolated shower is possible during the afternoon as well. Further warming occurs on Friday with a high close to 60!! This will come with a good chance for rain showers in the afternoon and evening too. It becomes cooler, but remains mild over the weekend.