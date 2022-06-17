INDIANAPOLIS – Early showers and a few thunderstorms for southwestern Indiana ahead of a gorgeous weekend ahead! It’s the last full weekend of spring, and it will wrap up on a sunny and more comfortable note.

Severe thunderstorm watch

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until noon Friday. The main area of impact will be for southwestern Indiana, in the Wabash Valley area. Storms will be weakening significantly heading into the lunch hour.

High humidity backs off a bit this weekend

Feels like temperatures will drop back into the upper 70s and feel much more comfortable in Indiana this Saturday. This as dew points take a huge dip into the lower 40s. That will make for a much more relaxing weekend!

Somewhat relief this weekend

It’s still going to be hot this weekend with highs in the 80s. But we do find some relief in the forecast. The upper level pattern shows the peak ridging to our west. But not for long!

Another monster warm-up

We could see temperatures even warmer next week than we saw this week! Not only will a very similar pattern set up with upper-level ridging once again over Indiana, but then a hot zonal pattern settles in for a few days. It flattens out and remains hot. Mid to upper 90s are not out of the question into next week.

Planning for tomorrow – Saturday forecast