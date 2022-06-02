INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers around this morning. Showers exit early in the day and take the clouds with them leaving behind more sunshine as we head into the afternoon hours. Comfortable conditions stick around into the weekend.

When will the rain move out?

For your Thursday, showers will linger during the morning hours and exit around lunchtime. Clouds will thin out as well leaving behind some sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70s.

A drier airmass will move in along with comfortable conditions. Low humidity and cooler night overnight with temperatures in the middle 50s, open-window weather!

Seasonal Friday

Friday will feature a lot of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s and less humid conditions! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50s.

Weekend forecast

This weekend will be bright and comfortable. Humidity levels will be low on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday temperatures will top off in the upper 70s and lower 80s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday temperatures will top off in the lower 80s with a few clouds and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Sunshine and comfy conditions are expected this weekend.

Next week

Early next week with feature temperatures in the 70s and 80s with shower chances into Wednesday. Timing and totals will be narrowed down a little better into the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas of interest, one in the Gulf and the other in the Atlantic off the coast of Florida. These will continue to be monitored for development.