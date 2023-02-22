INDIANAPOLIS – After Wednesday showers and thunderstorms roll through along a warm front, warm and dry air will follow.

Thursday at a glance

Gusty winds sticking around

Peak winds went over 40 mph in Bloomington as the warm front moved through. The winds have been strong, pushing in a rush of warmer air out of the south allowing our temperatures to reach 70 degrees in some locations! Tomorrow will continue to remain windy, with gusts ~30 mph.

Dry air with sunshine moving in

Drier air is on the way tomorrow after showers and thunderstorms swept across Indiana Wednesday. We’ll see some sunshine into the afternoon as our temperatures remain mild.

High temps warming after frontal passage

The Indianapolis airport officially reached 70 degrees. Bloomington also went over 70 today as the warm front passed through in an area that saw winds over 40 mph out of the south.