Drying out with some sunshine to finish the weekend

Indianapolis saw a little over a half inch of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Areas to the north got closer toa quarter inch.

We’re going to start drying out later tonight, with the possibility of seeing patchy drizzle, and maybe even a brief isolated flurry. Sunday looks much brighter, with more sunshine breaking through the clouds.

High temperatures are becoming more seasonal. So far, Indianapolis has reached highs in the mid 40s today. Even though that’s cooler than where we’ve been lately, we’re still beating the normal high temperature of 40 by a few degrees.

Overnight lows are where we will see the biggest sign of winter approaching. We drop below freezing all of next week.