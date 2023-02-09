INDIANAPOLIS – Dry skies settle in as temperatures get closer to seasonal norms.

Friday at glance

A warm start to Thursday

Temperatures made it to 60 degrees just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning. That’s more than 20 degrees above normal for our high temperatures, and falls just shy of a record high by 6 degrees, set back in 1894!

High winds through the day

With a high wind warning in place over central Indiana, winds gusted to around 50 mph. Bloomington and Muncie both hit a peak gust of 51 mph. A wind advisory remains until 7 p.m. Thursday.

More seasonal pattern ahead of warm temperatures

More seasonal temperatures will be in place through Saturday. But good news if you like the warmer air, temperatures improve to the 50s to wrap up the weekend and the start of next week!

Next best chance for rain

We should go dry through the weekend here in Indiana. By Tuesday evening, light rain showers will be reintroduced to the forecast. This, as temperatures continue to warm into the middle of next week.