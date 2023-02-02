INDIANAPOLIS – Six more weeks of winter? More like a spring-like warming headed our way!

Friday at a glance

With the exception of our cold Friday, much warmer air will be hitting the Hoosier state! Tomorrow will be chilly in the middle 20s though, so bundle up!

Six more weeks of winter?

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, which according to tradition, means six more weeks of winter. But around here, we are tracking a pattern that much more resembles an early spring.

Early morning flurries not out of the question tomorrow

There is a chance to see early morning snow flurries briefly on Friday. This coming as a little bit of moisture is present, and able to break through. With high temperatures only expected in the mid 20s that day, it will be cold enough to allow for some flurry activity early in the day. Right after Friday, we have a warm-up in progress.

Warmer air is on the way!

After maintaining below freezing temperatures since Sunday through the first half of this week, we will finally see a swing in a much more mild direction. Highs improve to the low 40 degrees for Groundhog Day. We do, however, have another colder day to get through on Friday, where we go 14 degrees below normal. But this weekend certainly looks much warmer than the bitter ending to January we just had.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast

High temperatures in the 50s are upon us in the week ahead! We will be improving more than 20 degrees into the afternoon high temperatures next Monday and Tuesday compared to last week!