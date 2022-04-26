INDIANAPOLIS – Good Tuesday morning! We are starting off chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s. There are frost and freeze headlines for our friends to the west but none here for Indiana. That could change as we head into the overnight hours on Wednesday. We are dry though for the next few days!

Dry & cool stretch begins

For your Tuesday, temperatures will top off in the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. Our normal highs are usually in the upper 60s, so we are well below average for this time of year. Winds today will pick up out of the north and west at 5-15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-30s. A Frost Advisory has been issued for all of central Indiana from 2 AM-10 AM Wednesday morning due to temperatures dropping into the 30s and the damage it could cause to vegetation. A Freeze Warning has been issued for our northern counties Wednesday morning as well. Our average last freeze in Indy is typically April 16. You’ll want to cover your plants or take them in to avoid damage.

Wednesday & Thursday will be dry and cool for this time of April. Temperatures on both days will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with plenty of sunshine both days. Clouds will begin to increase as we head into Friday.

Highs in the upper 50s for Wednesday.

To wrap up the work week, temperatures on Friday will be in the middle 60s with just a few clouds around but still dry. Rain chances will move in overnight.

Rain chances return

Showers will begin to move in early on Saturday and stick around throughout the day. Temperatures will only top off in the middle 60s once again. Rain will continue overnight into Sunday morning before moving out. Sunday will be warmer despite the rainfall with temperatures topping off in the lower 70s.

Monday of next week has a chance of showers with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast.