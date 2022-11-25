Showers have exited Friday morning after light rainfall passed through on Thanksgiving evening. It wasn’t much and we could still use a lot more. Nearly the entire state is under ‘Abnormally Dry’ or ‘Moderate Drought’ conditions. 80% of the state is in a moderate drought with the month of November alone running ~2.50″ short of the average rainfall by this time in the month.

Great weather for events

Now that the first round of rain has moved on for the long holiday weekend, clouds will be decreasing through the morning on Friday. Winds have shifted out of the northwest, and while we will have a lot of sunshine around Friday afternoon, temperatures won’t rise as much today. High temperatures will peak in the low to mid 50s. That’s still above average for this time of year.

If you’re heading to the Circle of Lights festivities Friday evening, we will be dry and cool. Be sure to have the jacket with you for that event, temperatures will be turning chilly.

Turning wet and windy

Saturday will be almost completely dry. Our next round of rain returns late Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Widespread rain with some pockets of heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the state predawn on Sunday. Rain will become more scattered by sunrise Sunday and linger around into the afternoon on Sunday. Overall, rainfall totals of 0.50″ to 1″ are possible, which will be helpful in the rainfall deficit we’re experiencing.

Temperatures to take a deep dive

Above average temperatures hang on to close November. However, we open December next Thursday and temperatures take a deep plunge to open the month. Temperatures will sink from the low 60s early on Thursday to highs only in the mid 30s on Friday.