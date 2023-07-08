The weekend started on a soggy note across the region with multiple spots receiving a healthy dosage of rainfall. Some spots around here received an additional 1-2 inches of rain with some heavier amounts closer to 2.5 inches. While this was not a drought-busting rain by any stretch of the imagination, this definitely put a dent in it.

Indianapolis officially received 1.59 inches of rain Saturday, which is the highest daily rainfall in more than four months. The last time Indy saw more daily rain was back on March 3 when 2.24 inches of rain fell. So far for July, Indy has 3.43 inches under its belt! That’s more than two inches from what the entire month of June 2023 saw (1.41 inches) and is only an inch below what July typically sees (4.42 inches). Just goes to show how little rain June gave Central Indiana and how July is playing the opposite game.

A few widely scattered showers are possible around the region tonight. But these will be hard to come by and will likely remain below severe limits. Still, an isolated wind gust or brief downpour is possible. Areas south and east of Indianapolis have a slightly higher chance of seeing this activity. But once we get into the overnight hours, the rainfall chances will continue going down ahead of a spectacular Sunday.

Sunday calls for gradually clearing skies and highs in the low-80s. The winning pattern continues Monday with highs in the mid-80s and more sunshine. Not to mention both of these days will see comfortable humidity levels so be sure to open windows at night to take advantage of “free A/C!” Overnight lows on both Sunday and Monday nights will be in the lower 60s.

Tuesday will likely be the last quiet day of the week with highs in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. We’ll top out near 90° for highs on Wednesday and reintroduce scattered storm chances and higher humidity levels that day. This pattern continues through the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Highs in the mid-to-upper 80s are looking possible each day Thursday-Saturday having scattered storm chances. But as it seems right now, each day will have plenty of dry hours. This will be a similar pattern to what we’ve had over the last week to a week and a half with the scattered storm chances.