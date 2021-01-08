Dry weekend; wintry mix ahead for central Indiana

Chilly this morning! Temperatures are only a couple of degrees cooler than they were 24 hours ago but more wind is making it feel like the low 20s. Between the northeasterly wind today and all the cloud cover we expect to stay a little below average. Highs will struggle to get to the mid 30s and wind chills will stay stuck in the low 20s. Winter coat and gloves needed!

Wind chills start as cold as the teens Saturday morning, but it should shape up to be a decent day. Partly to mostly sunny with highs climbing to the mid 30s Saturday afternoon. Essentially a repeat on Sunday but with more clouds returning.

Dry forecast for the next six days but windy and a wintry mix expected on Thursday. Keep checking back for updated forecasts as we near this event. We’re more than 7 inches behind normal on seasonal snowfall.