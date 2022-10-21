This has been a dry fall so far and most of the state has returned to first stage of drought. We have only had three wet days this month and Indianapolis is short nearly 2″ of rainfall for October. As a result of our long dry spell an enhanced fire risk will continue for the next several days. Low humidity combined with the dry, windy conditions has lead to a higher fire danger. Any fires that develop will spread quickly and outdoor burning is not recommended.

This will be a great weekend for high school and college football games and fall colors are near peak across central Indiana. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s, with sunny skies and southerly winds up to 25mph.

Our next chance of rain doesn’t arrive until late Monday, when a few spotty showers are expected. More favorable rain chances come Tuesday through Wednesday and up to a half-inch of rain is forecast for next week.

Expect a sunny, windy, mild weekend.

This will be a great weekend for high school and college football games.

October has been a dry month and we will have a higher risk for fires to spread until we get some much-needed rain next week.

Temperatures will stay above average for the next four days.