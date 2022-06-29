Another Pleasant Morning

Good morning! We are seeing another clear and mild morning across central Indiana. Many locations fell into the lower to mid-50s at sunrise. Dew points are also low, creating a less humid and comfortable feel out-the-door this morning.

The dry spell continues today with mostly sunny skies as highs rise into the mid to upper 80s. We will experience a dry heat once again today as dew points stay below the 60° mark. Remember the sunscreen if you’re heading outside midday and this afternoon!

Heating Up Again

Temperatures are going to be trending much warmer approaching the weekend. Indianapolis will have a couple more opportunities to hit 90° on Thursday and Friday. The humidity is going to rise too with heat indices back into the mid to upper 90s.

Weekend Rain Chances

The rainfall deficit is growing, and drought conditions are expanding across central Indiana. The lack of rainfall is adding stress to lawns, plants, and crops, especially with only 1.18” of rain in Indianapolis since the first of this month.

Indianapolis will likely wrap up June 2022 as one of the driest on record (Rank: 8th). Rain chances return late in the day Friday and heading into the holiday weekend.