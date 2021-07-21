Dry stretch continues with hazy sunshine

It’s another day with dry conditions and hazy sunshine. Wildfire smoke that has drifted from the western U.S. is still lingering in our atmosphere. Due to this, air quality is lowered and those with respiratory sensitivities should limit their time outdoors.

We’ll see a few more clouds around this afternoon and temperatures rising to the low and mid 80s.

Thursday will largely be a repeat of what we see today. Hazy sunshine, dry conditions and temperatures rising to the mid 80s will make it a nice day to get some outdoor work done, like lawncare.

Rain chances return Friday but it’s not a lot. Widely scattered showers and storms will develop, primarily in the afternoon. Not everyone gets wet but the rising humidity means that those who do get under thunderstorm activity will have the potential to see some very heavy downpours. Temperatures will really crank up for the weekend. Highs will be near and in the low 90s. The heat will stick around through at least early next week.