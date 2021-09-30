Dry stretch continues; timeline for weekend showers

The dry weather pattern continues for central Indiana through the end of the workweek because of a nearby high pressure system. Skies will stay mostly clear this afternoon as highs rise back into the mid-80s. Temperatures today will be trending more than 10 degrees above Indy’s normal high of 73°.

We will also open the month of October unseasonably warm. There will be a few more clouds in the sky tomorrow. However, we should remain dry and temperatures will jump back into the 80s. The weather is going to be pleasant and comfortable for Friday night football games. Don’t get use to the dry stretch because there will be changes on the way this weekend.

Shower chances will rise Saturday afternoon as our next storm system moves into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will decline with scattered showers and additional cloud cover around the area. Highs in the lower 70s are expected into the next workweek.