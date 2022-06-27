INDIANAPOLIS – Good Monday morning! Keep the umbrella in the closet this week, we have little rain chances and a whole lot of sunshine ahead. A cold front came through yesterday and dropped our temperatures and our humidity!

Sunny & comfortable

Temperatures today will top off in the upper 70s and lower 80s with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s with mostly starry skies and open-window weather!

Dry stretch ahead

Each day this week will feature lots of sunshine and temperatures will gradually warm up during the week.

Tuesday, temperatures will top off in the lower 80s with sunshine again. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.

Wednesday, temperatures will top off in the upper 80s with increasing humidity during the day under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

Thursday with be hot and humid with temperatures in the lower 90s and mostly sunny skies.

Next rain chances

Late in the day Friday we will have a chance for a few storms that linger into the day on Saturday. Timing and totals are still uncertain.

Drought conditions worsen

Folks, we need the rain. We picked up 0.03″ on Sunday, which doesn’t help. We are running over 3 inches below where we should be for this time of the month in terms of rainfall. With little rainfall expected over the next 5 days, I do expect our drought conditions to spread.

Rain chances uptick as we head into the weekend.