Dry start with showers overnight, chilly weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS – A much cooler start with temperatures in the 30s as you head out the door this morning. Jackets, hats, gloves, all needed this morning. Umbrellas will be needed by this afternoon!

We start off Friday with clear skies and increasing clouds during the afternoon ahead of our next rain chances. Showers will move in Friday evening. Temperatures will top off in the 40s.

Overnight lows in the 20s and 30s with showers continuing.

This weekend will start off with scattered showers and 40s for the day on Saturday. Showers will move out during the afternoon and evening, keep the umbrella handy! 30s but more sunshine can be expected for Sunday.

Early next week will be dry and seasonal with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. We keep sun and clouds as we head into the middle of next week.