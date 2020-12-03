Dry spell ends soon; Rain and snow are on the way

So far this year we’ve had 20 completely dry weekends. A cold front will move across the state Saturday. This will cause a few clouds to develop but no precipitation is expected. We’ll stay dry through Sunday with lows near freezing and highs near 40 degrees.

Our next chance for snow showers will come Monday as a storm system moves across the Tennessee Valley. Most of the moisture with system will stay south of the Hoosier state and a few flurries will continue through the day. Expect a dry Tuesday and as a warm front approaches the state we’ll have a few showers Wednesday. Behind the warm front highs will be near 50 degrees with dry weather Thursday.

Counting Down To Winter

The 30-day outlook for the month is calling for above average temperatures and below average precipitation. Winter begins on December 21st, and by the end of the month, we start to gain 30 seconds of daylight each day. Also on December 21st, the conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter will be visible in the southwestern sky. This will be the closest alignment of the two planets in almost 800 years.

I am predicting six, one-inch snows this Winter.

Let’s hope for clear skies on the 21st.