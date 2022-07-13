It is another clear morning across the state with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We are tracking another mostly dry day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-80s by the late afternoon. It will be another pleasant day to head outside. Remember the sunscreen with sunburn times around 20 minutes.

You may notice a few more clouds this evening as a weak boundary slides southeast over the state. The weak feature may trigger a shower or storm. However, the rain chance is extremely low and not everyone will see a pop-up thunderstorm.

Moderate drought conditions still exist over a substantial portion of central Indiana and unfortunately, rain chances look minimal heading into the weekend. Another wave of activity will pass nearby on Friday and could produce a few spotty showers and storms, especially for those living west and southwest of the Indy metro.

The first half of the weekend is looking dry, and the second half will bring a more favorable shot at scattered showers and thunderstorms. A more unsettled pattern is going to set up into next week with additional storm chances on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain totals through Monday will likely remain below 1.25” for most in the state. The totals will not put a large dent in the rainfall deficit that has developed since June 1. Indianapolis has only had a little over two inches of rain since the start of meteorological summer.