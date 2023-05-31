INDIANAPOLIS – It was another hot and sunny day across central Indiana. We keep the hot stretch going into the weekend with little to no rain chances over the next seven days.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 60s under mostly starry skies.

Another hot day on Thursday

For your Thursday, temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for an isolated shower during the afternoon peak heating of the day. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 60s once again.

Hot, dry stretch continues

Temperatures will continue to stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s into the weekend. We are early for our first 90° day, which typically happens around June 19. Little to no rain chances are expected into the weekend either.

Drought conditions will worsen

Meteorological Spring begins on March 1. After a wet March, April and May have been drier than average. We will likely wrap up the month of May dry as well. You’re likely seeing your grass turn brown in spots. If we don’t get some rain soon, our drought conditions could get worse sooner rather than later.

Indianapolis 7-day