Happy Blue Friday! It’s going to be another beautiful start to the day as temps out the door are in the low 30’s under a mostly clear sky. The area of high pressure that has been positioned over central Indiana the past few days has shifted east and this will allow for an increase in cloud coverage this afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower 50’s but we will stay dry today.

It will be jammed packed sports day in Indianapolis as Indiana State plays Ball State at Gainbridge Fieldhouse followed by Purdue vs. Arizona. If you are heading to the basketball games or the Colts game, we could have a few light showers around kickoff.

Behind the front, much cooler air will filter in on Sunday heading into our Monday. Expect breezy conditions on both days with temps in the 30’s. We rebound back into the upper 40’s by the end of the week.