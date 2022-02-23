We’re back to a winter feel. Temperatures Wednesday morning have been running 25° to 30° colder than they were Tuesday morning. The winter coat is needed all day long. While highs peak in the low 30s this afternoon, wind chills will make it feel like it’s in the mid 20s at the warmest part of the day.

Our second storm system of the week will soon be here. This comes in the form of wintry weather rather than the rain and storms we had Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place to our west. This same system will bring messy wintry weather our way tonight through Friday morning.

This system comes in two waves for central Indiana. The first wave arrives tonight with light, scattered snow showers. These will be primarily after 8 p.m. and not everyone gets snow. Only light accumulations are expected from this first wave but it’s enough to cause concern for a slick Thursday morning commute.

The main event of this storm system arrives Thursday afternoon. It will come with a variety of precipitation types from rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. All of these will create the concern for slick, hazardous travel conditions from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Snow totals will be the highest in our cities north of Indianapolis. However, we want to emphasize ice will also be of great concern in addition to snow.