The weather looks ideal for those planning to travel today locally or across the region for the Thanksgiving holiday. Central Indiana will see a mix of sunshine and cloud cover as temperatures rise into the mid-40s late in the afternoon.

Even travel across the county looks favorable for most locations today. However, the storm system that brought the Ohio Valley rainfall Tuesday will impact the weather along the East Coast. There is even a chance for snow in Maine today and has prompted the National Weather Service to issue Winter Weather Advisories within the state. Some locations in the northeast may potentially see 2” to 3” by Thanksgiving Day.

Central Indiana is going to remain dry tonight and tomorrow. It will be chilly for people participating in the Drumstick Dash and other local 5Ks happening tomorrow morning! Lows will likely fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s around the region. Temperatures are going to recover nicely by the afternoon and will even rise above average for the date. Highs on Thanksgiving Day should peak into the mid-50s!

Don’t get used to the milder air because colder changes are on the way! A dry cold front will slide over the Midwest by tomorrow afternoon, and it will result in a wind shift. A cooler air mass is going to build into the state behind the boundary and temperatures will be running below average for the rest of the holiday weekend. Highs will only rise into the lower 40s by Black Friday.

The weather is going to remain quiet in Indiana through Saturday. However, there is a system to watch for the end of the holiday weekend that could impact travel locally. Right now, forecast models are hinting at a chance for rain and snow for the Hoosier State! Stay tuned for updates.