We are tracking another dry and hazy morning across central Indiana as lows fall to the upper 50s. The haze will be around for another day due to the upper air pattern dropping Canadian wildfire smoke to the area. Air quality alerts have been issued again for today, along with Knozone Action Day for Indianapolis.

You’re in luck if your Father’s Day plans are outside! The Indy area is going to stay dry today as temperatures rebound into the lower to mid-80s this afternoon. However, you will notice more clouds in the sky this afternoon as a storm system nears the Ohio Valley. The high-pressure feature over Virginia and West Virginia should keep the showers away from the area today.

This same storm complex is going to bring severe weather to Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama today. The states listed are highlighted under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) and all severe weather threats are at play. There are even several active Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect at 9 AM EDT within the elevated risk zone.

Severe weather is not anticipated for central Indiana when the showers finally arrive. Rain moves into our southern counties after 3 AM Monday and gets closer to the Indy metro for the morning rush hour. Scattered showers with a few embedded thunderstorms are in the forecast through Monday afternoon and evening. Rain totals will stay below 0.75.”

Most of the shower activity is going to impact the southern half of the state, which is unfortunate for locations north of the city who truly need it. Moderate to severe drought is already present over northwestern Indiana, and it likely will expand with the new Drought Monitor update released Thursday morning.