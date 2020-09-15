Dry for Central Indiana with Hurricane Sally causing historic flooding across the southern states

Expect a dry Wednesday across central Indiana with a chance for a few widely scattered showers as a cold front approaches Thursday. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is likely across the state. Air from the Canadian Prairie Provinces will move in to help clear out some of the smoke from the west coast wildfires. The coolest air of the summer will move in behind the cold front, and highs will be in the 60s Saturday and near 70 on Sunday.

The second hurricane in less than a month to threaten the region, Sally was headed toward a slow-motion landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Residents from Louisiana to Florida will deal with heavy rain, a 4 to 7 foot storm surge and high winds. Hurricane Sally will make landfall Wednesday morning along the central Gulf Coast as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 80 mph. 10-20 inches of rain will be likely across the southeast as the storm makes landfall and slowly moves northeast before turning east. Sally is the 18th named storm in the Atlantic this year and will be the eighth of tropical storm or hurricane strength to hit the United States.

Three tropical systems are spinning in the Atlantic. Teddy is expected to gain strength as it moves toward the United States.