Dry and sunny stretch underway in central Indiana

Happy Monday! It’s a great start to the week. We’ll have lots of sunshine the next several days and temperatures will be warm. Highs this afternoon will peak in the mid 80s.

Humidity has come down to more comfortable levels. However, it won’t last long. We quickly turn more humid as the week goes on.

Fire up the grill and enjoy a nice summer evening outdoors. Temperatures will have only fallen to the low and mid 70s by 10 o’clock tonight before dropping to the mid 60s overnight. We’ll repeat this weather tomorrow with more sunshine and highs back in the mid 80s.

We keep the dry weather going for several more days. We need it! Indianapolis has received nearly 14″ of rain since June 1, making this the fourth-wettest summer to date. A stray shower is possible Wednesday and Thursday as humidity becomes much higher midweek. However, most remain rain free. Isolated showers will develop Friday afternoon and evening, but once again, many won’t see the rain at all. It’s not until the weekend that rain chances really make a return to our area.