Dry and sunny start to the week

Prepare for a cold start to the day as temperatures will fall below freezing overnight. Clear skies are headed our way to start off Monday.

Dry air and clear skies will remain overnight and into the start of the week. That will lead us into Monday with plenty of sunshine.

Our high temperatures were finally closer to normal today. We reached a high of 38 degrees in Indianapolis.

Although we will become more seasonable for December this week, we warm up a bit once we head to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with temperatures heading into the 50s.