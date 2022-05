INDIANAPOLIS – Great weather starts off the week in Indiana! Dry conditions with temperatures a little cooler and comfy with highs in the low 70s Monday.

Monday at a glance

A dry, and comfortable day ahead

We start Monday off partly cloudy. The sun tries to break through in the afternoon, but that’s just before sunset. Click through to see the satellite and radar images from morning, afternoon, through the evening Monday:

Join the weather conversation on Twitter!

TORNADO WARNING: for Shelby and Rush counties. Seek shelter immediately. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles SW of Shelbyville. The storm is moving northeast at 50 mph. #INwx pic.twitter.com/9XMHXFM7Nq — Alyssa Andrews (@AlyssaAndrewsWX) May 21, 2022