Dry and cold start to the week

We wrap the weekend up with seasonal temperatures in the mid 30s with plenty of sunshine across the state. It won’t be quite as warm for Monday, however. We’ll stay dry but tack on the extra clouds throughout the day.

Tomorrow temperatures remain fairly static all day in the low to mid 20s. We stay at a steady pace below freezing all afternoon, so bundle up and layer up!

The week will start off dry and cold, but we could see a few early morning flurries Monday. Outside of that, it will be a cloudy and dry day.

We warm up slightly to seasonal temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s by Friday. The end of the week will be a little warmer, but not by much.

