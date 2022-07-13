INDIANAPOLIS – What a beautiful day! Humidity levels are low and there’s plenty of sunshine expected today! We won’t see rain chances until this weekend.

Sunny and warm for Wednesday

For the rest of the day today, temperatures will top off in the middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. A weak spotty shower is possible into the afternoon and early evening, but these will not be widespread or last long. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

Dry stretch into the end of the week

The rest of the week will be dry with plenty of sunshine each day. Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 80s each day. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s and 70s.

Drought conditions in Indiana

You already know this but drought conditions are not great. We are already running almost an inch below where we should be for this time in July. We are running over 3 inches below where we should since June 1. While we did see heavy rain on July 8, that is not enough for us to climb out of the hole we are in just yet.

When will it rain again?

This weekend looks to bring some rain chances. Timing and totals will be nailed down a little better as we head into the end of the week. It does look like rain chances will continue into the beginning of next week as well.