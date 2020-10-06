Drought spreads across Indiana; Hurricane Delta gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico

Central Indiana’s streak of days without at least .12″ of rain has now reached 49 days. That exceeds the long dry spell we tallied in 2012. The all-time record for dry days is 59 consecutive days in 1904. Rain chances remain slim to none this week, so our streak will be extended. We will see a slight warming trend this week with highs in the 80s.

This has been a very active hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin. Hurricane Delta, the 26th named storm of the season, has formed in the Caribbean. The storm is packing 140 mph winds, making it a Category 4 Storm. Delta will brush the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula and then move into the Gulf of Mexico. The current forecast has the storm making landfall along the central gulf coast late this week. Depending on where the storm makes landfall, some of its remnants could bring much-needed rain to the Hoosier state this weekend.

